New Issue- Eurobank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Eurobank Ergasias SA
Guarantor ERB Hellas PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.55
Reoffer price 99.55
Yield 4.375 pct
Spread 386.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Medio & Nomura
Ratings Caa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
