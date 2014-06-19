New Issue- Eurobank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eurobank Ergasias SA

Guarantor ERB Hellas PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.55

Reoffer price 99.55

Yield 4.375 pct

Spread 386.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Medio & Nomura

Ratings Caa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1081588086

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)