New Issue-Coventry BS prices 400 mln STG Perp bond
June 19, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Coventry BS prices 400 mln STG Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Coventry Building Socitey (Coventry BS)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings BB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1079786239

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
