New Issue-Coventry BS prices 400 mln STG Perp bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Coventry Building Socitey (Coventry BS)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings BB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)