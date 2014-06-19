New Issue- KT Kira prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KT Kira Sertifikalar Varlk Kiralama A..
Obligor Kuveyt Turk Katlm Bankas A..
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 26, 2019
Coupon 5.162 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) KFH Investment, Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC,
Standard Chartered Bank, ADIB, Citigroup, DIB, Emirates NBD Capital,
QNB Capital LLC,Commercial Bank International PSC & QInvest LLC
Ratings BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
