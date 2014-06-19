New Issue-Krung Thai prices $700 mln 2024 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Krung Thai Bank
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date December 26, 2024
Coupon 5.2 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.2 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Goldman Sachs
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
