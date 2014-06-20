New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.853
Reoffer yield 7.30 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Notes The issue size will total 750 billion Indonesian Rupiah
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
