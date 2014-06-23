New Issue-Bpifrance prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 FRN

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 1.25 bln euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 12bps

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 12bps

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)