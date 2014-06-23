New Issue-Bpifrance prices 1.25 bln euro 2016 FRN

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 1.25 bln euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 12bps
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 12bps
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
