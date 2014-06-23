New Issue- Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche PBB

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 101.466

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & NordLB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1RFBY7

