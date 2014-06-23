FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche PBB

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 101.466

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & NordLB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1RFBY7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
