New Issue-Accor prices 900 mln euro perp bond

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.35
Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 340.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 380.7bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Santander GBM
and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BB (S&P) and BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
