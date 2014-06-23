New Issue-Accor prices 900 mln euro perp bond

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.35

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 340.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 380.7bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Santander GBM

and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BB (S&P) and BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012005924

