New Issue-Total Capital International prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Total Capital International prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.784

Reoffer price 99.784

Yield 5.05 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over NZD Swaps

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and TD

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
