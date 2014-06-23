FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SBAB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- SBAB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Sveriges Bostadsfinansieringsaktiebolag(SBAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 23bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 30, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1082647642

