New Issue- Orlen prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Orlen Capital AB (publ)
Guarantor Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spolka Akcyjna (PKN ORLEN)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.135
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.9bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Santander GBM, UniCredit,
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
