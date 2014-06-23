New Issue- Sberbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Issuer SB Capital S.A.

Borrower Sberbank of Russia

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 3.3524 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.355 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & SBER

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1082459568

