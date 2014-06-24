New Issue- CCB prices $400 mln 2019 bond

June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corp Ltd (CCB)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 2, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.854

Reoffer price 99.854

Yield 3.282 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOCHK, BAML, CCB, HSBC & SCB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

