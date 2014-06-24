New Issue-Hammerson prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hammerson Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.234
Yield 2.105 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 124bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas,
Mitsubishi, Lloyds and Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
