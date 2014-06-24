New Issue-Hammerson prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

June 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hammerson Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.234

Yield 2.105 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 124bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas,

Mitsubishi, Lloyds and Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1081656180

