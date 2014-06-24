FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bereket prices $350 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bereket prices $350 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bereket Varlik Kiralama A.S.

Obligor Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2019

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 448.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 457.4bp

over the 5 year UST

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Emirates NBD Capital, Nomura, QInvest

and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1082151868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
