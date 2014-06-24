FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Swisscom prices 200 mln sfr 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Swisscom prices 200 mln sfr 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swisscom AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 14, 2026

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.437

Reoffer price 100.712

Yield 1.435 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0247776138

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

