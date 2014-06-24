New Issue- Dt Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2018 frn

June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (Dt Hypo)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4341

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)