New Issue- BNG adds 100 mln sfr to 2024 bond

June 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 30, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 103.357

Reoffer price 102.607

Yield 0.969 pct

Spread Minus 5.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0247841841

ISIN CH0241528741

