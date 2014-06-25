New Issue-PSHypo adds a multi tranche deal

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PSHypo)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 540 miliion Swiss Francs

Maturity Date March 21, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.18

Reoffer price 100.83

Yield 0.9 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2014

ISIN CH0247849992

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 239 miliion Swiss Francs

Maturity Date April 27, 2027

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.935

Reoffer price 101.496

Yield 1.372 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Notes The issue size will total 638 million Swiss

francs when fungible

ISIN CH0247850008

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 300 miliion Swiss Francs

Maturity Date October 5, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.904

Reoffer price 101.554

Yield 0.654 pct

Spread Through 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Notes The issue size will total 600 million Swiss

francs when fungible

ISIN CH0247849984

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

