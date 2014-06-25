New Issue-Hang Seng Bank prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date July 3, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.25 pct
Payment Date July 3, 2017
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) and AA (S&P)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
