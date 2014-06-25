New Issue-Hang Seng Bank prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date July 3, 2017

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) and AA (S&P)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

