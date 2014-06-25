New Issue- ASB prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, acting through its London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited , wholly owned subsidiary of

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Deutsche & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083312675

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)