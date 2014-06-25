FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ASB prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN
June 25, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ASB prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, acting through its London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited , wholly owned subsidiary of

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Deutsche & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1083312675

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
