New Issue-SCBC prices 500 mln Swedish crown 2019 FRN

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 2, 2019
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 26 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 26 basis points
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
