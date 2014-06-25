New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 28, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.44

Reoffer price 100.44

Yield 0.93 pct

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB1C84

