New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2023 bond

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 102.857
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi and LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
