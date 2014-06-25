FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Greenland prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Greenland prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Greenland Global Investment Limited

Guarantor Greenland Holding Group Company Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 3, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.53

Yield 4.481 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST 5 year

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date July 3, 2024

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.441

Yield 5.95 pct

Spread 341.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
