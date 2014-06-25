New Issue- Greenland prices dual tranche deal

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Greenland Global Investment Limited

Guarantor Greenland Holding Group Company Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date July 3, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.53

Yield 4.481 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST 5 year

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date July 3, 2024

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.441

Yield 5.95 pct

Spread 341.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

