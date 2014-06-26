FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aspial Corporation adds S$45 mln to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Aspial Corporation adds S$45 mln to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$45 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2019

Coupon 5.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.05 pct

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total S$130 million when fungible

ISIN SG6RE2000009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
