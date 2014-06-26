FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayenLB prices 100 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayenLB prices 100 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 7, 2023

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.75 pct

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2UM0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
