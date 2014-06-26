New Issue-Aviva prices 700 mln euro 2044 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aviva PLC
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date July 3, 2044
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.699
Reoffer price 99.699
Reoffer Yield 3.912 pct
Spread 248 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 267.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) and BBB(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
