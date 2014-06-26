New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2026
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.605
Reoffer price 99.605
Yield 2.813 pct
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CITI, CMZ and Nomura
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)