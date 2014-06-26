FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2026

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.605

Reoffer price 99.605

Yield 2.813 pct

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CITI, CMZ and Nomura

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

