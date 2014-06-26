New Issue-Parpublica prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Parpública - Participações Públicas(SGPS))

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 5, 2021

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.342

Reoffer Yield 3.859 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated PGB

Payment Date July 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Stormharbour and

Espirito Santo

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN PTPETUOM0018

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)