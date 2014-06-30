New Issue-BayernLabo prices 60 mln euro 2021 bond

June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt Anstalt
Der Bayerischen Landesbank (BayernLabo)
Guarantor Bavaria
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2021
Coupon 0.6 pct
Issue price 97.48
Reoffer price 97.48
Payment Date July 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)