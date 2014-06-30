New Issue-IBB prices 55 mln euro 2021 bond

June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Berlin

Issue Amount 55 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2021

Coupon 0.6 pct

Issue price 97.475

Reoffer price 97.475

Payment Date July 07, 2014

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1X28T1

