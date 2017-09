** Retailer’s shares down 7 pct at $0.90 premarket

** Company said Saturday it adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan to help board better protect stockholders

** Action in response to reports of rapid accumulation of American Apparel shares, and in context of regulatory filing in which ousted founder and CEO Dov Charney expressed intent to increase control

** Plan not aimed to prevent or deter takeover bids offering fair treatment