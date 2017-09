** Women’s fashion retailer’s shares down 2 pct at $3.08 premarket

** Company said late Friday it expects same-store sales growth slowing down to low-single digit percentage this quarter

** Says to exit unprofitable “2b bebe” affordable fashion business as part of cost cutting

** To lay off about 9 pct non-store employees and 1 pct store employees

** B. Riley cuts rating to “neutral” from “buy”