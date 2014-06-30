FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW Bank adds 100 mln stg to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NRW Bank adds 100 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 96.814

Reoffer price 96.814

Yield 1.83 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date July 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 500 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0925581265

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
