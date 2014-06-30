New Issue-Bosch prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Robert Bosch

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 98.96

Reoffer price 98.96

Yield 1.865 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 62.1 basis points

Over 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1084563615

