New Issue- ArcelorMittal prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

June 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ArcelorMittal
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 6, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.182
Yield 3.026 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 252.5bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
