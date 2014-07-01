New Issue-LBBW prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.07

Yield 0.781 pct

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000LB0XZM7

