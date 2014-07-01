FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agenus brain cancer vaccine nearly doubles survival rate in study
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Agenus brain cancer vaccine nearly doubles survival rate in study

July 1 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc said its experimental cancer vaccine helped brain tumor patients live nearly twice as long compared with those who received standard of care treatment.

The drug, when given in addition to standard treatment, extended median overall survival in 50 percent of newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients to two years in a mid-stage study.

Usually GBM patients succumb to the disease in one year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

