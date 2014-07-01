New Issue-Daimler prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 08, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.065

Reoffer price 99.065

Yield 1.979 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A11QSB8

