New Issue-Daimler prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.065
Reoffer price 99.065
Yield 1.979 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
