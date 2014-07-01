New Issue-Landshypotek prices 250 mln SEK 2019 bond

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 1.72 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.72 pct

Payment Date July 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006117339

