FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Pfz Schweiz prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Pfz Schweiz prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 252 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.255

Reoffer price 99.88

Yield 0.274 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0248204627

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 433 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.828

Reoffer price 100.203

Yield 0.977 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0248209642

* * * *

Tranche 2

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.