New Issue-Pfz Schweiz prices dual tranche deal

July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 252 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 15, 2019
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.255
Reoffer price 99.88
Yield 0.274 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 433 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.828
Reoffer price 100.203
Yield 0.977 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
