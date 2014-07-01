FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 bond
July 1, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 8, 2019

Coupon 1.94 pct

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006117388

