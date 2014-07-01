New Issue-Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 bond

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 8, 2019
Coupon 1.94 pct
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
