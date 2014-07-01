FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2034 bond
#Credit Markets
July 1, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2034 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2034

Coupon 2.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.65 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2UR9

