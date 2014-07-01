New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Türkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (Garanti Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.436

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 3.5 pct

Spread 285.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 316.5bp

Over the April 2019 OBL #169

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1084838496

