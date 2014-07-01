FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 1, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Türkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (Garanti Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.436

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 3.5 pct

Spread 285.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 316.5bp

Over the April 2019 OBL #169

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1084838496

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.