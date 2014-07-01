New Issue-Garanti Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Türkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (Garanti Bank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2019
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.436
Reoffer price 99.436
Yield 3.5 pct
Spread 285.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 316.5bp
Over the April 2019 OBL #169
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
