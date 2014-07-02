New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA

Guarantor States of Belgium, France and

Luxembourg

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.753

Reoffer price 99.753

Yield 0.458 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs International & Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1085171152

