New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA
Guarantor States of Belgium, France and
Luxembourg
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.753
Reoffer price 99.753
Yield 0.458 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International & Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)