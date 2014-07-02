New Issue-NRW adds 150 mln euro to 2021 FRN

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The German State of North

Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17 bp

Reoffer price 100.164

Payment Date July 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, HSBC & WGZ bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0FE7

