New Issue-NRW adds 150 mln euro to 2021 FRN
July 2, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NRW adds 150 mln euro to 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The German State of North

Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17 bp

Reoffer price 100.164

Payment Date July 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, HSBC & WGZ bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0FE7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

