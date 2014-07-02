New Issue- Robert Bosch prices 250 mln euro 2039 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Robert Bosch GmbH

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2039

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.129

Reoffer price 99.129

Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1084874533

