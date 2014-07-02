FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Robert Bosch prices 250 mln euro 2039 bond
July 2, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Robert Bosch prices 250 mln euro 2039 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Robert Bosch GmbH

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2039

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.129

Reoffer price 99.129

Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1084874533

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

