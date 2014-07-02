FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.866

Reoffer price 99.866

Yield 1.02 pct

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, ING, Natixis, Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB6H61

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
