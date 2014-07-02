New Issue- Deutsche Annington prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V
Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2022
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.412
Reoffer yield 2.206 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131bp
over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
